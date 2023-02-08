Newcastle Jets striker Archie Goodwin will be out to continue his goal-scoring exploits at the under-20 Asian Cup - the Young Socceroos' hopes could hinge on it.
Goodwin was on Wednesday named in a 23-man squad to contest the Asian Cup in Uzbekistan next month.
The tournament doubles as a qualifier for the FIFA under-20 World Cup to be held in Indonesia later this year.
However, the Young Socceroos will be without a number of European-based players headed by Garang Kuol as the Asian Cup falls outside a FIFA window.
Kuol is starting for Scottish Premier League club Hearts, where he is on loan from Premier League club Newcastle United.
As a result, much of the goal-scoring responsibility will be on the shoulders of Goodwin and Gabriel Popovic, who plays in Croatia for Rudes.
After a frustrating start to the A-League season, Goodwin has scored in consecutive matches.
The 18-year-old, who holds the record as the Jets' youngest goal-scorer, is playing with renewed confidence.
He is among 19 A-League based players in the squad. He will play the next two A-League games against Melbourne Victory at home on Sunday and Macarthur (February 18) before departing for Uzbekistan on February 20 for a training camp.
The Young Socceroos have been drawn in Group B. They open their account against Vietnam on March 1, then meet Iran (March 4) and Qatar (March 7). The top two from each of the eight groups progress to the knockout stage.
Australia will need to reach the semi finals to qualify for the World Cup, which starts on May 20, which would be the Young Socceroos' first appearance at global event since 2013.
"We have selected players who are emerging talents in the A-League competition and overseas leagues that need to be exposed to international tournament conditions, and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup provides up to six games inside 18 days against varied opponents," Young Socceroos coach Trevor Morgan said.
"This squad of players have been inspired by the performances of the Socceroos in Qatar, and those heading to Uzbekistan can't wait to pull on the green and gold and represent not only themselves, their families and club, but the extended playing group on the international stage."
Goodwin was part of the squad which secured a place at the Asian Cup in a qualifying tournament last October.
Goodwin, who at 18 is one of the youngest in the squad, didn't feature in 4-1 win over Kuwait.
He started in the 4-1 win over India and played off the bench the 1-0 triumph over Iraq.
That tournament was the Jets academy graduate's first taste of international football.
"I was in the Australian under-17s then COVID happened and I missed out," Goodwin told the Herald.
"Thankfully I have been selected in the 20s because it has always been a dream to put the Australian jersey on."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
