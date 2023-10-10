Newcastle Knights co-captain Tamika Upton named for Test debut

SHE'S the best player in the NRLW, and now Tamika Upton has a green-and gold-jersey to prove it.
Upton, the Newcastle Knights co-captain who has been player of the match in each of their consecutive grand final triumphs and also won the Dally M gold medal last season, has been named to make her long-awaited debut for the Jillaroos against New Zealand in Townsville on Saturday.
The dynamic fullback was unavailable for the World Cup last year because of a calf strain.
She has been joined in the Australian squad by Knights teammate Caitlan Johnston, who has been selected to come off the bench.
Meanwhile, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has named four debutants for their Pacific Cup opener against Samoa, with Dylan Edwards to play his maiden international on the wing.
Meninga confirmed on Tuesday Edwards would feature in a new-look Kangaroos backline on Saturday, with all four rookies playing on the wings and in the centres.
With James Tedesco at fullback, Edwards and Brisbane young gun Selwyn Cobbo will play on the wings and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Kotoni Staggs in the centres.
Valentine Holmes is available again for the following match against New Zealand on October 28, meaning the rookies are likely fighting to keep their spot.
Meninga's side is largely as expected elsewhere, with Daly Cherry-Evans to take over as halfback in Townsville with Nathan Cleary out of the tournament with a knee injury.
Nine of Australia's team from the World Cup final are included in the 17, with Jake Trbojevic left out of the side after starting at prop in last year's decider against Samoa.
Edwards has not played on the wing since August 2019, but was confident before being called into the squad he would be able to take on any position required.
"I'll play anywhere a coach wanted me to play," Edwards said last month.
"I do the same thing at Penrith. I haven't played centre or wing for a while. But I love playing footy and I would love playing anywhere.
"If they pick me somewhere, they pick me for a reason. I'd have to do a lot of work. I would do a lot of video and talk with the coaches."
Edwards will likely match up against club teammate Brian To'o, who is expected to line up at right wing for Samoa.
Fellow Panther Stephen Crichton has been named at five-eighth for Samoa, with Melbourne rookie Sualauvi Faalogo at fullback and Manly youngster Gordon Chan Kum Tong at hooker.
KANGAROOS: James Tedesco (capt), Dylan Edwards, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans, Payne Haas, Ben Hunt, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Cameron Murray, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo. Bench: Harry Grant, Lindsay Collins, Pat Carrigan, Reuben Cotter. 18th man: Nicho Hynes.
JILLAROOS: Tamika Upton, Jaime Chapman, Jessica Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw (co-capt), Shannon Mato, Keeley Davis, Jessika Elliston, Kezie Apps (co-capt), Olivia Kernick, Simaima Taufa. Bench: Emma Tonegato, Caitlan Johnson, Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent. 18th woman: Lauren Brown.
