A DRIVER accused of being drunk when he cruised into a Bunnings carpark then ran up a garden bed near a McDonald's restaurant has been ordered to front court.
Lake Macquarie police were doing proactive patrols on the weekend when a Toyota Camry caught their attention in the Bennetts Green area about 1am on Saturday.
Highway patrol officers watched as the car entered the rear entrance to the local Bunnings then "mounted" a garden bed near the McDonald's restaurant.
The 52-year-old Warners Bay man police allege was behind the wheel was pulled over and breath tested.
The police case is that the man returned positive results before voluntarily handing over an amount of illicit drugs he had on him and a device used to take them.
He was arrested on the spot and taken to Belmont Police Station.
Police allege he returned a high-range blood alcohol reading of more than four times the legal limit.
His driver's licence was suspended at the time, and his keys were taken to "prevent the man from returning to his vehicle," a police spokesperson said.
The man will front court next month. Further charges could flow depending on a formal analysis of his tests, according to highway patrol police.
The arrest came as part of Operation Fume, a high visibility operation cracking down on road rule breakers across the Hunter, especially drink and drug drivers.
