A big group of Newcastle people caught in the war in Israel have pleaded with the Albanese government to bring them home.
Paul and his wife Audrey West, of Newcastle East, organised the trip as a pilgrimage to Israel.
"We're caught in the middle of it," said Mr West, a pastor at Mayfield's Grainery Church, speaking from his hotel in Tel Aviv.
Many of the group of 34 people - most from Newcastle - are connected through the Mayfield church.
"We're all trying to hold it together," Mr West said.
"By the hour, things become more desperate here. Many airlines are cancelling flights."
The group's trip was due to end this week but, if they can't get home, they don't know where they'll stay.
Mr West, 66, urged the Albanese government to help bring the group home.
"We need to get our people home and out of here. We don't know if we can get flights for people," he said.
"Yesterday they found a terrorist on the streets of Tel Aviv, where we are. Nowhere is safe.
"We feel supported by [federal Newcastle MP] Sharon Claydon and it's getting more likely we'll need some sort of government action to get people out."
The group is going through a traumatic experience.
"Last night we had a quiet night, but the night before in the distance there was 'thud, thud, thud', as rockets exploded for half the night. I saw one explode in the air above us," Mr West said.
"On each floor of this hotel there's a shelter. Every time the sirens went off, we had to run to the shelter room.
"You're in a concrete bunker for 10 minutes, crowded in with a bunch of people. Then you come back to your room. Ten minutes later, off it goes again."
The Wests' daughter Skye Morrison said her parents "were right at the Gaza border literally hours before Hamas broke through and attacked".
"They had people they met or were with there who have now been killed or badly injured," Ms Morrison said.
She added that they were "on the beach when Hamas shot the first rocket into Tel Aviv".
"The sirens went off and they ran into a local cafe for cover," she said.
She said they were praying that Israel's Iron Dome defence system "will stop the rockets before they reach the ground".
The group had been travelling together in Israel for what was supposed to be a two-week holiday. They had been due to start flying home from tomorrow.
Ms Morrison and sister Brittany West have been communicating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade [DFAT] to help the group get home safely.
"The frustrating thing for us at the moment is that DFAT is saying they're monitoring the situation, which is great but it's not enough action for us," Ms West said.
"We would really like to see them step in and charter a flight for Australians to get them out of there.
"Everyone is trying to book flights to get out of there, but the flights keep getting cancelled."
She said it was "getting more and more difficult to get them out of there safely".
"There's no guarantee how long it might take. The situation is so volatile and unpredictable.
"We're obviously really worried for the safety of our parents and the whole group of people from Newcastle."
The daughters managed to book their parents on an Emirates Flight to leave Monday night, Tel Aviv time.
"It cost $10,000 to get them out. That's just economy. The prices are going up and up because they're booking out.
"We could only get them Tel Aviv to Dubai, and Dubai to Manilla, then Manilla to Sydney."
She added that some people in the group "don't have access instantly" to the money needed to book flights home.
"Which is again why we need the government to step in and get them out safely."
Ms Claydon had spoken to "some of the Novocastrians trapped in Tel Aviv and their families back here".
"We are doing everything we can to help assist with the safe passage back to Australia," she said.
She had "communicated their situation with the Foreign Minister's office", which was "continuing to monitor events closely".
"The situation in Israel is very distressing."
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was contacted for comment.
