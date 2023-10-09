Sealed with a swim: star NRL couple marry in Port Stephens

NRL players Millie Boyle and Adam Elliott have tied the knot.
Boyle posted a photo of the elegant couple post nuptials on Instagram on Sunday night. The pair married in Port Stephens on Friday, followed by a reception at the Shoal Bay Country Club.
They jumped straight into married life, quite literally, as they ran hand-in-hand straight off the Shoal Bay jetty and into the crystal waters of Port Stephens.
They were flanked by family and friends as they ran down the jetty, on what was a cooler but sunny day for the rugby league wedding.
"The best day EVER!!!!," Boyle wrote on Instagram.
"Thank you to everyone who made our day so special and so much fun! It was everything we could have wished for."
Boyle is a former Knights player who in her first season with Newcastle, led the team to the club's first NRLW premiership.
Elliott was the first to greet her when the women's side arrived back in town to celebrate their grand final victory over Parramatta. The dual-code player has represented the Jillaroos, Wallaroos and NSW Blues throughout her career and is currently signed with NRLW Sydney Roosters.
Elliott joined Newcastle on a three-year deal but was sidelined when he reinjured his groin. His return to the field, against the Gold Coast Titans in round 11, was a triumphant one.
The 28-year-old has earlier paid tribute to Boyle, 24, for her support.
"We're in love and we'll do anything for each other," he told the Newcastle Herald.
In August the power couple listed their Merewether home for sale.
"As soon as I signed with the Knights, we bought this place, so it happened pretty quickly," Mr Elliott told the Herald.
"Millie hadn't moved up here yet but she was due to start her first day of pre-season training on the Sunday and so she came up on the Saturday and went to the auction with not much expectation and ended up getting it.
"So on her first official day in Newcastle, she bought a house."
