NRL power couple Adam Elliott and Millie Boyle have listed their Merewether home for sale ahead of their wedding in six weeks.
The couple's three-bedroom two-bathroom home at 12 Little Edward Street hit the market this week with Robinson Property's Mike Flook.
A price guide is available on request, however, it is understood the property could sell for around $1.5 million.
Elliott, who plays NRL for the Newcastle Knights, and NRLW Sydney Roosters star Boyle, purchased the home in July last year at auction for $1.3 million.
It was a whirlwind purchase for the couple who were relocating to Newcastle from Canberra.
"As soon as I signed with the Knights, we bought this place, so it happened pretty quickly," Mr Elliott said.
"Millie hadn't moved up here yet but she was due to start her first day of pre-season training on the Sunday and so she came up on the Saturday and went to the auction with not much expectation and ended up getting it.
"So on her first official day in Newcastle, she bought a house."
The 1960s-era property had already undergone an extensive renovation when they bought the home, with an extended floorplan and the addition of a mezzanine level.
Features include timber floorboards, high ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and two bathrooms.
Mr Elliot said the couple planned to stay in the Newcastle area.
"We have a property that we have our eye on that is a bit bigger and a bit more of a forever home for us down the track," he said.
"Our wedding is six weeks away which is the week after the comp [NRL season] finishes so we will be flat out with this and the wedding, but we're used to running on all cylinders."
An open-plan living and dining area connects to the kitchen which flows out to the adjoining timber that overlooks the large backyard.
All three bedrooms include built-in robes and the main bathroom features floor-to-ceiling tiling and a freestanding bathtub.
One of the couple's favourite parts of the home is a spiral staircase at the entry that leads to a mezzanine level which could be utilised as a home office, a teenager's retreat or guest accommodation,
"That has been a great space, especially with the disability workshops that Millie and I run," he said.
"Neither of us has time to go into an office or have an office off-site, so that has been so handy to have upstairs."
Mr Flook said the property was positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac and offered an entry-level price for a house in the suburb.
"For someone wanting to get into the Merewether area for what would be normally the price of a townhouse, it is a very well-presented, renovated home that puts them in that 2291 postcode," he said.
After becoming engaged last year, Elliot and Boyle are set to get married in October.
Boyle, who is the daughter of former NRL player David Boyle, joined the Sydney Roosters this year after playing for Brisbane Broncos and captaining the Newcastle Knights in their NRLW grand final win in 2022.
Elliott began his NRL career playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs before joining the Canberra Raiders and moving over to the Newcastle Knights team in 2023.
The median house price in Merewether is $1.78 million, according to CoreLogic.
