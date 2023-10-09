HUNTER-BASED racing syndicators Australian Bloodstock are shaping up to have two Melbourne Cup runners in 2023 with a second French import soon bound for Flemington.
Five-year-old mare Lastotchka looks set to join defending champion Gold Trip on the first Tuesday in November as Australian Bloodstock strive for a third crown.
Australian Bloodstock co-director Luke Murrell, who along with Jamie Lovett first tasted Melbourne Cup success with German-bred Protectionist in 2014, feels like "we've got two real live chances there hopefully".
"She [Lastotchka] has got really good two-mile form and is a last-start, group-three winner over there, over the distance," Murrell told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"She's a really genuine horse and if it happens to be wet she will grow another leg. So we've got two real live chances there hopefully."
Lasotchka, due to arrive from overseas in a fortnight, was ranked 23rd based on the most recent Melbourne Cup order of entry.
Murrell admits the deal was only finalised over "the last couple of weeks" with training registration now officially changed from Jean-Marie Beguigne to Cranbourne-based duo Mick Price and Michael Kent jnr.
Lastotchka last raced on September 3 at Paris track Longchamp and Murrell doesn't see the need for another run prior to next month's marquee event.
"She'll go straight in. She's really clean winded, a little pocket rocket. She won't need a run," Murrell said.
Weightings could see Lastotchka and seven-year-old horse Gold Trip (58.5 kilograms) at either end of the field on November 7.
"We'll obviously have the top-weight horse and hopefully one right down the bottom. By all accounts she'll carry about 50.5 [kilograms]," Murrell said.
Gold Trip will likely next contest the Caulfield Cup on October 21 following Saturday's stunning, group-1 victory in the Turnbull Stakes while a Cox Plate return isn't out of the question.
"I think he [Gold Trip] is a genuine top-three chance in the next three [races] and that's really exciting to have a horse like that," Murrell said.
Australian Bloodstock are poised to take an additional throw at the Melbourne Cup stumps with eight-year-old gelding Ashrun, eyeing qualification via the Geelong Cup later this month having healthily come back from a long lay-off.
It comes amid developments Kris Lees-prepared Protagonist, another sporting Australian Bloodstock colours, will now spell after picking up an "issue" after running third in Saturday's group 2 Hill Stakes at Rosehill.
Lees remains on the Melbourne Cup order of entry with Cleveland (30th) and Kalapour (46th) alongside fellow Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini, who has both Hosier (38th) and recent pick up Raging Bull (50th).
