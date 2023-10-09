Newcastle Herald
Australian Bloodstock import Lastotchka landing for Melbourne Cup

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
October 9 2023 - 6:00pm
HUNTER-BASED racing syndicators Australian Bloodstock are shaping up to have two Melbourne Cup runners in 2023 with a second French import soon bound for Flemington.

