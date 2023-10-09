ANOTHER high-rise apartment block will dot the skyline at Charlestown after the local council gave the developer the tick of approval.
The $13.6 million project slated for Charles Street will see 27 apartments built across nine storeys in the city CBD with a communal rooftop space.
Lake Macquarie City Council councillor Jason Pauling said the development allows for more housing density without "unfettered clearing" on the city's fringes.
"This is an example of going up rather than out," he said.
"Some of the local neighbours in more conventional dwellings probably won't be huge fans of this thing, but when they look at their next valuation certificate I suspect some of that objection might be diminished.
"At the end of the day, this area is already zoned for this, that's the key bit, you can already go up to 23 metres at any time."
He said another benefit of the apartments is their proximity to medical care, Charlestown Square shopping centre and public transport.
"It is a big tower and it's the first significant one away from the highway with the exception of Alto, but I think there will be more to come and in all honesty I'm surprised it's taken this long to get there," he said.
In its Environmental Impact Statement, the developer argued the project will provide critical infill housing to help meet the extra 13,700 homes needed across Lake Macquarie - 41 per cent of which will need to be delivered as apartments.
"The proposal will deliver greater housing choice in an existing community close to jobs, services and community and transport infrastructure," it said.
Car parks will be located on two basement levels with a mix of two and three bedroom units on offer.
The building will reach a height of 28.4m, 24 per cent higher than the council's maximum building height for the area.
The site is already home to a multi-dwelling development with four units which will be demolished to make way for the new apartments.
To the north-east on Frederick Street, a development application is being assessed for a seven-storey residential flat building, while next door has approval for a seniors housing development.
Council staff argued in their report that the proposal was of the same scale and character being established in the area, with 16 and 15 storey developments nearby.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.