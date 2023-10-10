Newcastle and Lake Macquarie residents are among those who have been hardest hit by increased electricity and gas bills, new data shows.
The region recorded a 33 per cent increase in complaints to the NSW Energy and Water Ombudsman last financial year, well above the state average of 22 per cent.
The vast majority of the complaints (84%) related to increased electricity bills, but the increased cost of gas was also responsible for a significant number of complaints (6%).
The Hunter Valley recorded a 20 per cent increase in complaints (78% electricity, 16% gas).
Overall, 74 per cent of complaints were from major cities, 20 per cent from inner regional, 5 per cent from outer regional and 1 per cent from remote and very remote regions.
"Cost of living pressures have affected a growing number of people in regional NSW, many of whom already face additional barriers in accessing support services when compared to consumers from heavily resourced cities," Energy and Water Ombudsman Janine Young said.
"Many regional communities across NSW have been hit hard by floods, fires and other crisis events in recent years, and now, cost of living stress has compounded the effects."
The Ombudsman's report corresponds with an increase in support provided by welfare agencies.
The St Vincent de Paul Society assisted 5,646 people in the Newcastle and Maitland areas between June and August this year. It represented a 17.8 per cent increase in demand on the same period last year. Twenty two per cent of those who were assisted received help for the first time.
"This current cost of living crisis, exacerbated by the lack of affordable and available housing, is pushing households to the point where they have no expenses left to cut and are turning to charities through necessity," St Vincent de Paul Society North East Regional Director Clare Van Doorn said.
"When the COVID supplement was in place we saw that people could afford to not just survive from day to day but live for the future."
"It's a dire situation right now that isn't just felt financially but by the emotional toll felt throughout communities."
Ms Young said the increase in credit complaints from regional areas painted a concerning picture of real-life hardship.
"Customers are accruing more debt and run the risk of being disconnected or credit listed if they can't keep on top of their bills," she said.
She called on energy retailers to be proactive in reaching out to consumers experiencing affordability issues, offer appropriate support and make sure customers were receiving the best deal.
"We want customers from right across NSW to know that we are here for them. If you have a problem you can't work out with your provider, we can review your bill, check your rebate entitlements, talk to retailers about outstanding issues and resolve your complaint, give us a call," she said.
If customers are having trouble paying their bill, they should contact their retailer and ask for an affordable payment plan and assessment for rebates and payment assistance eligibility.
If that does not work, EWON can help, call 1800 246 545. EWON is a free, fair and independent dispute resolution service for all electricity and gas customers in New South Wales, and some water customers.
