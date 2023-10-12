STUCK inside for the past 24 hours, Lake Road resident Mary Dale and her husband are sat watching the Swansea siege unfold from their loungeroom window.
"Yesterday afternoon, about 4pm we were outside and then police told us to go in and don't come back out," she said.
"Later the SWAT team came in - I was a bit nervous when they first showed up."
Entering into a 24-hour stand-off, negotiators remain on scene in an attempt to convince a man to come out of a home.
A Bearcat armoured police vehicle remained in front of the property on Thursday, with armed specialist tactical officers.
Police are yet to release more information about the operation.
"Police have it under control, there's not much else they can do at the moment, it's just wait and see," Ms Dale said.
Fortunately the couple are retired and don't have work commitments, but said they felt like they were experiencing COVID lockdown all over again.
A NSW Police spokesperson said a perimeter was established and specialist police remain armed and waiting.
Lake Road remains closed in both directions and the public is urged to avoid the area, but nearby residents continue to ride by on their bikes, walk their dogs or wander to the road blocks to watch the action unfold on Thursday afternoon.
The Newcastle Herald understands no-one has been injured since the operation began and no-one else is inside the house with the man.
