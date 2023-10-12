Newcastle Herald
Lake Road residents stuck inside as Lake Macquarie police continue negotiating with man to leave house

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:12pm
STUCK inside for the past 24 hours, Lake Road resident Mary Dale and her husband are sat watching the Swansea siege unfold from their loungeroom window.

