24 of Newcastle tour group out of Israel, nine remain in warzone

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated October 11 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 4:30pm
The Newcastle group in Israel before Hamas invaded the country. Picture supplied
Twenty-four of the Newcastle group caught in the war in Israel have departed the country, with a few landing in Sydney on Wednesday night.

