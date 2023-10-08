Newcastle Herald
Gridlock on highway as 'urgent bridge repairs' close lanes

By Newsroom
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:03am
The traffic chaos at 8.45am Monday, October 9. Picture: NSW Traffic
MOTORISTS travelling through Tarro have been left fuming on Monday October 9, as unexpected lane closures caused significant delays on the New England Highway.

