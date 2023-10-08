Gridlock on highway as 'urgent bridge repairs' close lanes

MOTORISTS travelling through Tarro have been left fuming on Monday October 9, as unexpected lane closures caused significant delays on the New England Highway.
One of the two lanes at the Tarro rail bridge were closed to traffic in both directions, leaving commuters stuck crawling in long queues through the busy section of highway. Traffic started backing up from 6.30am and traffic cameras in the area captured long lines of cars and trucks still trapped in the gridlock at 9am.
The "urgent bridge repairs" were only announced on Saturday after a defect was discovered during routine inspection of the bridge.
The lane closures and speed limit reductions will remain in place until repairs can be carried out, which is expected to take at least two weeks.
"The safety of all road users is always our number one priority," Transport for NSW chief customer officer Roger Weeks said.
"We had to make the difficult decision to close the two outside lanes this weekend for the safety of motorists, while reassuring them that the centre two lanes of Tarro Rail Bridge remain safe to pass through.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this closure will cause for motorists making their way home, and thank them for their patience as we do everything we can to ensure everyone makes it home safely."
A reduced speed limit of 60km/h will remain in place, check signage for further details.
A Live Traffic NSW spokesperson told Newcastle Herald on Saturday that heavy traffic was expected as the school holidays ended.
The spokesperson said traffic conditions were already heavy on the Tarro rail bridge and people in the area should expect "significant delays".
