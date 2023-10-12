Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lake Macquarie man Daniel Ben Barnett remains behind bars after appealing jail sentence

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Lake Macquarie man jailed for stalking his former partner, tracking her with a GPS and putting a listening device in her home will serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars after an appeal failed to reduce his cumulative jail term in Newcastle District Court on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.