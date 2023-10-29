Crossland holds off on making international eligibility decision

Knights utility Phoenix Crossland is yet to "fully decide" his international eligibility and will take time to make a call on who he might represent.
Crossland, who has extended his Knights contract until the end of the 2026 season, was in the mix to be picked for New Zealand prior to a knee injury last month.
The 23-year-old, after a standout season for the Knights, in which he started 19 games at hooker in place of injured rake Jayden Brailey, had rocketed into calculations for the Kiwis. But a medial injury in Newcastle's semi-final loss to the Warriors, which has required surgery, ruled him out.
Raised on the Central Coast, Crossland is eligible for both Australia and New Zealand as he was born in Wellington, where he spent his early years.
Asked if he would have been ready to make a call, Crossland hinted he likely would have been willing to wear the black and white.
"I think so," he said.
"It was a shame I got injured. But I don't have to make the decision just yet, and 'Madge' will be the NSW coach by the sounds of it."
Should Crossland continue to develop, he could face the unique scenario of having to make a decision on his eligibility with Michael 'Madge' Maguire coaching both the Kiwis and NSW.
"I haven't really fully decided, but it's definitely a thing I've been thinking about a lot," Crossland said.
"I've got another year of footy to play now, before any rep footy gets played, so I've got to focus on the Knights and put myself in a position to make that decision again."
