Newcastle's Ryan Woolnough makes Hockey One debut as NSW beat Canberra

By Max McKinney
Updated October 29 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:37pm
Newcastle's Ryan Woolnough made his Hockey One debut as the NSW Pride downed Canberra Chill 3-2 to record a third consecutive victory and remain unbeaten this season.

