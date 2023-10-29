Newcastle's Ryan Woolnough made his Hockey One debut as the NSW Pride downed Canberra Chill 3-2 to record a third consecutive victory and remain unbeaten this season.
Woolnough, 19, was one of two NSW debutants in the nation's capital on Saturday after the Pride rested six regulars, including fellow Norths Hockey Club product and Kookaburras representative Ky Willott and Souths' Nathan Czinner.
Woolnough's first appearance in the domestic competition came in front of a league-record crowd of 2282 at the National Hockey Centre, which also hosted the corresponding women's fixture as part of a double-header.
After a goalless first half, the Pride shot to a 3-0 lead following a Thomas Miotto drag flick in the third quarter and goals from Tom Craig and Miles Davis in the space of five minutes in the fourth.
But the commanding advantage was short lived with the last-placed Chill scoring twice in two minutes just a few minutes after Davis' strike to set up a thrilling finish.
Pride goal-keeper Ash Thomas pulled off multiple clutch saves to keep the Chill at bay, including stopping a drag lick from Indian veteran Rupinder Pal Singhin in the final minute of the game. He was named player of the match for his efforts.
In the women's match, Canberra prevailed 5-2 over a NSW side missing Hunter Sports High School graduate and Hockeyroos representative Mariah Williams.
The Pride scored in the fifth and sixth minutes to lead 2-1, but the Chill proved too strong at home, slotting once in the second quarter and twice in the third.
The win moved Canberra into equal first alongside Melbourne before their game against Perth on Sunday. NSW were fifth after one win from three games.
Both NSW sides host the Tassie Tigers at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, November 4.
