Williams strives to strike Hockey One balance before Olympic year

MARIAH Williams is set to take a cautious approach to the national Hockey One championships as she strives to strike the right "balance" for her body ahead of an Olympic year.
The Australian women's forward, 28, continues to recover from the latest of six surgeries throughout her career with a potential third Games appearance in Paris just nine months away.
Williams, a Souths player and Hunter Sports High School graduate, was named for reigning premiers NSW Pride this week but her minutes will likely be managed across the campaign.
"I'll only play four games and finals so I'll miss a few games. Just in terms of injuries and making sure my body is okay. Obviously it's a big year next year if selected, so trying to maintain where I'm at," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
"My knee is feeling really good, but it's just now knowing where my body's at," she said.
"I've already got bone on bone in the knees, so it's just being accepting of what is realistic and maybe adapting to a different program.
"Making sure I'm getting what I need to be fit and in the best place, but not tipping it over the edge and doing too much that I hurt myself.
"It's just really finding the balance. I have a lot of support from the head coach, assistant coach, strength and conditioning coach, physio and doctor.
"They're all on board with having a pretty open communication about what works and what doesn't work. Obviously I want to be in the best place for next year and that's where I'm hoping to be."
NSW are eyeing back-to-back Hockey One success.
"Obviously that's the goal in mind, but it's easier said than done. There's teams out there with such good talent," Williams said.
"We want to go back-to-back but it's a long campaign and we lose a couple to junior World Cup."
Hockey One started last weekend but NSW had the bye.
In the men's draw, Pride will also open their title defence against the Blaze in Brisbane on Saturday with Newcastle's Ky Willott (Norths) listed for round two alongside Nathan Czinner (Souths). Kookaburras defender Matthew Dawson (Norths) recently withdrew from the 2023 tournament due to family commitments.
Melbourne host Adelaide on Friday night and Tasmania travel to Canberra on Sunday.
NSW first play at home in Sydney on October 22.
