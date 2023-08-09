Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Mariah Williams resets to join Hockeyroos for Olympic qualifiers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams. Picture Getty Images
Hockeyroos striker Mariah Williams. Picture Getty Images

MARIAH Williams says she's "done everything I possibly can" to overcome a sixth surgery and compete at her third Olympics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.