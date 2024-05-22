Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Arts

Sculptures at Scratchley acquisition finds deep and unexpected connection

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 22 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sylvia Azzi could not have known in the moment that she saw the installation on the lawn at Fort Scratchley. Perhaps it was something in the vibrant colour, the way it seemed to hint at an inspiration to style of the Australian symbolist Gustav Klimt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.