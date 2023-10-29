Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Axed Newcastle 500 supercars race confirmed for Mount Panorama

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 30 2023 - 7:51am, first published 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT HAS been confirmed that Mount Panorama will become the home for the axed Newcastle 500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.