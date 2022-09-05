Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Singleton Council gives Caledonian Hotel 28 days to remove roof flag or face 'demolition' and $500k fine

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
September 5 2022 - 7:00pm
The crew who installed the Union Jack and Southern Cross on The Cali roof toast their handiwork. Picture by the Caledonian Hotel

THE Caledonian Hotel flag saga has taken another turn with Singleton Council saying the pub owners have 28 days to remove the flag or face a council "demolition" of the rooftop structure and a fine of $500,000.

Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

