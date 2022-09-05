CINEMA Under the Stars will return to the Hunter's calendar next month, its major sponsor has confirmed.
Newcastle Permanent Building Society will bring back the cinematic experience in King Edward Park on October 22 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Sing 2 will headline the attraction that also includes live music, roving performers and free popcorn.
"After two years feeling disconnected from each other, this is the perfect opportunity to share an experience with our friends, family and neighbours in the open air of King Edward Park, one of Newcastle's most beautiful locations," Newcastle Permanent CEO Bernadette Inglis said. "With its natural amphitheatre, it's made for movies."
More screenings are expected to be announced for the summer months.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
