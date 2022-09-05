Newcastle Herald
Cinema Under the Stars to return at King Edward Park with Sing 2 in October after COVID hiatus

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated September 5 2022 - 8:58pm, first published 2:30pm
A one-off spring showing will mark Cinema Under the Stars' King Edward Park return next month. The event has been on ice due to the pandemic. Picture supplied

CINEMA Under the Stars will return to the Hunter's calendar next month, its major sponsor has confirmed.

