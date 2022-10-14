Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Hotel Delany 2am trading application returns to Newcastle council

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 14 2022 - 10:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hotel Delany on Darby Street has applied to trade until 2am Wednesday to Saturday.

Hotel Delany's push for 2am closure has been recommended for approval reliant on conditions and a reduction in later trading days, but residents remain firmly against the proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.