The Newcastle cricket veteran who is still playing first grade at 57, 40 years after his debut

By Robert Dillon
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
Tony Bristow is still playing first-grade cricket, 40 years after he debuted for Charlestown. Picture by Simone De Peak

WHEN Tony Bristow made his first-grade debut for Charlestown district cricket club, Malcolm Fraser was Prime Minister, Greg Chappell was the Australian-team captain and a schooner of beer, had Bristow been old enough to buy one, cost less than a dollar.

