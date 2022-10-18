Newcastle Herald
'It will be a big job': veteran English coach Brian McDermott confirms Newcastle Knights assistant role

MM
By Max McKinney
October 18 2022 - 9:00am
Former Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott will join Newcastle as an assistant to Adam O'Brien. Picture by Getty Images

Brian McDermott has confirmed he will be Knights coach Adam O'Brien's new assistant next season.

