Sporting Declaration: Why would the Knights even consider releasing David Klemmer?

IF you asked the Newcastle Knights, with the benefit of hindsight, to pinpoint their major shortcomings in the season just completed, my guess is that leadership and consistency - or lack thereof - would feature prominently on a very long list.
And that raises the question of why on earth they seem to regard David Klemmer as a problem, rather than an integral part of the solution.
Reports this week that Klemmer has been taken for a tour of the Wests Tigers' training facilities at Concord add weight to the theory floated by my colleague Barry Toohey last month that the front-row enforcer may have played his last game for the Newcastle Knights.
Klemmer has another season to run on the lucrative five-year deal he signed with Newcastle, and under the NRL's anti-tampering guidelines, technically he is not supposed to start negotiating with rival clubs until November 1.
Unless, of course, the Knights have given him permission to do so.
It is hard to imagine that either Klemmer or the Tigers would be silly enough to flout the regulations, without Newcastle's tacit approval.
Adding to the intrigue, speculation continues to circulate that the Knights have not given up on their quest to recruit Tigers halfback Luke Brooks, who, like Klemmer, is under contract for one more season.
Given that Brooks, Klemmer and Knights coach Adam O'Brien share the same management group, it's not hard to imagine some sort of trading-places transaction unfolding.
That, presumably, would depend on how keen the Tigers are to sign Klemmer, and how willing they are to part company with Brooks.
Tigers coach Tim Sheens has stated repeatedly that Brooks is part of his plans for 2023 and won't be going anywhere for at least another 12 months.
But Sheens is as wily as they come, and if the Tigers are interested in doing a deal to offload their $1 million-a-year halfback, it's in their interests to drive a hard bargain.
Given that the Tigers already have Adam Doeuihi and Jackson Hastings in their ranks, Brooks would appear expendable.
And with veteran front-rower James Tamou likely to depart, who better to replace that experience and up-front muscle than Klemmer, who at the age of 28 would appear to have a few good years ahead of him.
Klemmer, for his part, has no burning desire to move anywhere.
His young family are settled in Newcastle, they're building a new house, and as he told me last month: "I'd like to get one more deal and finish up here."
In the same conversation, however, the 19-Test warhorse noted the rumours about his uncertain future and added: "I've been around for a long time now and usually where there's smoke, there's fire."
All of which brings me back to the issue of why the Knights - while they have made no comment publicly - are apparently of the view that Klemmer is surplus to requirements.
Sure, Klemmer is on big money - reportedly $800,000 a season - and the Knights probably feel their engine-room resources are well stocked after adding former Canterbury firebrand Jack Hetherington to a roster that already includes Daniel and Jacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson and Mat Croker.
But if Newcastle's salary cap is out of whack, it's hardly Klemmer's fault. I seem to recall that when they signed him from Canterbury at the end of 2018, it was hailed as one of the most significant recruitment coups in the club's history.
Four seasons on, anyone who suggests Klemmer has not provided value for money must be watching a different game to me.
In that time, he's made 81 appearances in the red and blue and given 100 per cent effort every minute he's been on the field, which is more than can be said about some of his teammates.
Indeed he actually earned a club sanction for trying too hard, after the incident in the round-23 game against Canterbury in which he ignored a directive from trainer Hayden Knowles to leave the field for an interchange.
Without doubt, he should have followed orders, but the point is that he felt he had more to contribute.
The Knights have not had a more consistent player than Klemmer over the past four years. Like some sort of robot, his performance levels never waver.
Moreover, he leads by his actions, setting an example at training and on game day.
If a tough call goes against Newcastle, he's the first one remonstrating with the referee. If an opposition player takes liberties, he's the first one to stand up for his teammates.
When others are getting involved in unsavoury after-hours incidents, he's at home with his wife and kids.
All of which appears to be appreciated by the men he plays alongside - who this season voted him players' player - if not the powers-that-be.
Let's compare all that to the aforementioned Brooks, who after 10 seasons in the NRL is yet to feature in a solitary final, and at one point this year was reportedly in danger of being dropped to the Tigers' reserve-grade team.
Like Anthony Milford, Brooks is an enigma. And in 13 games for Newcastle this year, Milford delivered pretty much what I expected.
When he signed with the Dolphins, it was no great loss. David Klemmer, on the other hand, would be sorely missed.
