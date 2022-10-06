Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Supercars must make peace with residents - and show social progress- if it is to stay long-term in Newcastle

By Editorial
October 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supercars controversy revs up with March 2023 race dates confirmed for Newcastle season opener

TO the delight of motorsport lovers, the dismay of many East End residents, and the bemused curiosity of the broader public, the on-again, off-again controversy that has been the Newcastle Supercars race returns for the first time since November 2019 as the 2023 season opener from March 10 to 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.