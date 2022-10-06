SUPERCARS will make a full-throttle return to Newcastle in March 2023 after Heritage NSW gave the event the tick of approval.
The March 10-12 season-opener will signal a new era in Supercars racing as the Camaro and Mustang go head-to-head for the first time.
The Newcastle East Residents Group have a deafening roar of their own, saying a 'super-nah' to the Supercars event.
Group member professor Christine Everingham said the event is a "massive imposition" on the ratepayer and community.
"I expect they would have more stringent conditions on them this time around, because they got a lot of submissions from the community about the safety issues," she said.
"They misrepresent what the costs are and the benefits have never been properly verified.
"There's no reason for us to be joyful, it's a terrible imposition on the Newcastle East community and local businesses at time when the local businesses need our support - instead they're bringing Supercars back in."
Both City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Supercars chief executive Shane Howard maintain the event brings with it whopping benefits for businesses, bars, restaurants and retailers - attracting the attention of thousands of motor sport enthusiasts.
But, track-side business owners like Tony's East End Barbershop's Anton Rufo said he doesn't reap the rewards.
"It deters people from coming into the city and we lose trade - we've all got the same problem," he said.
"We can't open while the race is going on because it's too loud for starters and we just don't get any compensation.
"You've got a lot of disruption, a lot of people who don't want to come into the city - you start losing people because they get out of the habit of coming in."
Installation and removal of the racing circuit will take nine weeks from late January through to March, including the pit building, grandstands, bridges, barriers and fencing.
Heritage NSW conditions of approval require the temporary infrastructure to be removed at the end of each event and for access to be maintained to Nobbys Beach, lighthouse and Macquarie Pier during the building period and over the three-day event.
The approval is for five years, but a Supercars spokesman said any extension to the event itself will be a matter for Supercars and the state government to discuss.
"Supercars will continue to work with the local community to ensure impacts on their business and daily life are kept to a minimum," he said.
"In preparing the build, Supercars will work with local authorities to schedule works at times to minimise disruption to local businesses and residents.
"Supercars is excited to be returning after a three-year break and is looking forward to staging a great event for the people of Newcastle."
The value of the event is estimated at $35 million each year, with 192,400 people in attendance, according to Supercars data.
Newcastle hosted its first Supercars round as a season-ender in November 2017 and was meant to stage another four races under a five-year deal with the motor sport organisation, but the 2020 and 2021 races were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're thrilled that the dates are now locked in for our return to Newcastle and the debut of the Gen3 Camaro and Mustang," Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said.
"The Newcastle 500 is a world-class motor sport event, and we look forward to attracting the attention of motor sport enthusiasts and, once again, stage an event which sees flow-on benefits for the city's hotels, bars, restaurants and retailers."
A City of Newcastle spokeswoman said having the race in March is much better because it avoids disruption to businesses in the East End during Christmas trading.
"The Newcastle 500 has cemented Newcastle's reputation as a destination for hosting major Australian and international events," she said.
"Local tourism and accommodation providers are especially excited by the return of the Newcastle 500, with the prospect of their first sold-out week since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
"The future of the Newcastle 500 beyond next year is firstly a decision of the NSW government in consultation with Supercars Australia.
"A decision will need to be made by the elected council following broad community and stakeholder consultation late next year."
According to the council, an Ernst and Young economic assessment found that on average the Newcastle 500 delivers $36.2 million each year in total economic impact.
The council argues that when that's compared to the $1.6 million cost to City of Newcastle for supporting the race it "equates to $22.60 being returned to the local economy for every $1 invested".
Cr Nelmes said Newcastle and the Hunter enjoy a huge racing supporter base and said she's confident they would love to attend the season opener.
"Local tourism and accommodation providers that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 will be looking forward to and benefit from the economic stimulus provided by the Newcastle 500's return," she said.
Tickets are already on sale for the three-day Newcastle 500 event.
The Herald contacted Heritage NSW for comment but did not receive a response.
