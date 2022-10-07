Airness 2pm & 8pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
A-Leagues men: Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets 5pm, Central Coast Stadium, Gosford.
Book Launch - Migration: Identity and Memory by author & artist Susana Enriquez 10.30am to 12pm, Lovett Gallery, Newcastle City Library, Laman Street, Cooks Hill.
BuR-Roque 7.30pm, The Royal Exchange, 32-34 Bolton Street, Newcastle.
Disney's The Aristocats Kids 2pm & 6.30pm, Newcastle Young People's Theatre, 26-28 Lindsay Street, Hamilton.
Hamilton Markets 9am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 3pm, Wine Country Dr, North Rothbury.
Jersey Boys 2pm & 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Markets 7am, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Nash & Dash Collective Artisan Market 10am to 2pm, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
Newcastle Pride Youth Group 6.30-10.30pm, Newcastle Museum, Newcastle.
Riverlights Multicultural Festival 3pm to 9pm, The Levee, Maitland. A celebration of diversity through food, music, dance and interactive experiences. There's live music, dancing, language classes, lantern making and cooking demonstrations.
Stuart Little 7.30pm, Maitland Repertory Theatre, 244 High Street, Maitland.
The Rest Is Silence Saturday 8pm & Sunday 2pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton.
Van Gogh Alive Saturday 9am to 9.30pm & Sunday 9am to 7pm, Foreshore Park, Newcastle.
Woodstockton Music Festival 2pm, Stockton Bowling Club, 122 Mitchell Street, Stockton. Line-up features Kevin Borich, Leeroy & The Rates, Women of Rock, Jimmy Bufffet and Rock Rhapsody.
Comedy Untamed ft. Neel Kolhatkar, Daniel Cawthorne, Max Dary and guests 6-8pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Made & Found Markets 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Street Eats - Tenambit 11am to 2pm, Beryl Humble Sports Complex, Tenambit.
Tasty Markets 10am to 2pm, Allambee Park, Valentine.
Clamm Saturday, 9pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The Melbourne punk three-piece enjoyed a rave review from NME for their second album Care. They bring their abrasive sound to town with support from locals Dust and Boycott.
John Waters The John Lennon Songbook Saturday, 8.30pm, Belmont 16s. Waters is joined by Stewart D'Arrietta and the Liverpool Band as they perform the Beatles legend's most enduring masterpieces.
Julian James & The Moonshine State Sunday, 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield. The Melbourne Americana artist will unveil his latest whiskey-drenched single Devil Town.
Grapevine Gathering ft. The Kooks (UK), Peking Duk, Ball Park Music, The Veronicas, Confidence Man, October 15, Roche Estate, Pokolbin.
Montaigne October 15, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Steel Panther (USA) October 19, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Magic Dirt October 20, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Andrea Bocelli (ITA) October 19, Hope Estate, Pokolbin.
