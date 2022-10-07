Toronto fighter Blake Minto had his opponent hand him a lottery ticket on Thursday and declare: "You're just about as much chance of f---ing winning that than knocking me out."
The theatrics by larrikin Irish fighter Darragh Foley had the press conference crowd in stitches and hyped up the duo's super lightweight bout on Saturday.
Minto and Foley are one of 20 fights being held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre as part of No Limit Boxing's event dubbed the Super Saturday Boxing Festival.
Minto (14-3-2), who fights in Newcastle for the first time in three years, was not surprised by Foley's antics and welcomed the build up, gladly taking the lotto ticket.
"He's always chirpy, Foley. He has always been that way so I knew what I was getting myself into," he said.
"I don't mind the banter.
"Once we get out there, everyone will be cheering us both on."
Minto is hoping to bounce back from his loss to Karen Chukhadzhian in Germany in July, a fight he took on five-weeks' notice and in the higher welterweight division.
The mental health-care worker, who turns 30 on Friday, said the loss had reignited his motivation and he was "pumped" to return to his normal weight division.
"The preparation has been great," the former Macquarie Scorpions player said.
"I've had a 10-week camp. I'm feeling fit, strong and I'm on weight ready to go."
Sydney-based Foley (20-4-1), who also bought a lottery ticket for himself, is chasing his fourth consecutive win.
The 34-year-old had a controversial and blood-soaked ending to his last fight against Hunter Ioane, which the referee called off early.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
