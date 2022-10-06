Nikita Tszyu stood on the ropes after he won his last fight in Newcastle and lapped up the attention of Novocastrian fights fans.
On the back of his father and brother's fights in the city, it was the youngest Tszyu's chance to enjoy the support of a place that has become like a second home for the famous boxing family.
It's a fan base that Nikita (3-0) has so much love for.
But on Saturday, when he faces Mayfield carpenter Darkon Dryden in a six-round super welterweight fight, Tszyu is actually hoping plenty of people get behind the hometown fighter.
The 24-year-old, the younger brother of world-title prospect Tim, believes some hatred from the stands could actually help him.
"I honestly hope so," Tszyu said on Thursday. "I like that there's back and forth. It's not too comforting when everyone's going for you.
"You need that hate going towards you too, because that's also motivating.
"It's that much more satisfying when you see people's faces in the crowd afterwards like 'aw damn, he won'."
Tszyu is still hoping to retain support, but felt the crowd might swing against him a little in this fight.
"I'm encouraging fans to support the person that they love or are more excited towards," he said. "And whoever brings the action."
Nicknamed 'The Butcher' for his manic fighting style, Tszyu has recently spoken about being more patient and strategic against Dryden, rather than gunning for a knockout like he has in his three professional victories.
He said he learnt a valuable lesson in his last fight, a win over Jeff Horn's brother Ben in July, about going too hard, too early.
He admitted he was "gassed" after only one round and had to dig deep to hold off Horn.
"All three fights I've had as a professional, they're not the way I usually fight, the way I usually spar or how I learnt the sport," he said.
"A very difficult thing in boxing is staying composed and keeping your head clear, that's what I've really focused on."
Tszyu said Dryden had a "bit of power in his punches" that he needed to be wary of.
"He throws with the intent of hurting and that's what I'm going to try and exploit," he said.
"I'm going to use his strengths as weaknesses. There is that little threat ... but that is very motivating."
Tszyu dismissed talk the fight might be a "chess match", predicting his opponent won't have the patience.
"I reckon he is going to try and out-muscle me. He will start out slow, but then go back to his roots and try and knock me out," Tszyu said.
"He will let his emotions get the better of him and look for that one punch."
Dryden, who has ended all four of his pro fights early, spoke about knocking Tszyu out inside five rounds when the fight was announced and said that remained the plan.
"I've seen it 100 times in my head and it goes the same way every time," he said.
The 29-year-old hasn't fought since March last year but said he had "no nerves" and was "sleeping like a baby, ready to go".
"Danger excites me, if it was an easy fight I wouldn't get up for it - this one has got me out of bed every morning."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
