NIKITA Tszyu has never fought anyone like Newcastle slugger Darkon Dryden.
The two heavy hitters will go toe-to-toe over six rounds in one of the headline bouts on a Super Saturday of boxing at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 8.
Dryden, a 29-year chippy from Mayfield, has a 4-0 professional record, all by knockout, and enters the ring wearing a Hannibal Lecter mask.
His past two fights have not gone beyond the second round and he had a chilling message for his high-profile opponent.
"Tszyu falls in five," Dryden said. "I am scared of no-one. We are bred different in Newcastle."
The pre-fight trash talk is nothing Tszyu hasn't heard before.
Nikita, the son of legend Kostya and younger brother of Tim, is no mug.
He also boasts a perfect record 3-0 record and packs a punch.
"There are no easy fights in this sport," Tszyu said. "I have know about him for some time. He can throw powerful punches and they have weight behind them.
"I don't think it is intimidating. It is a new experience. In the early stages of my career, I have to experience as many different kinds of people, different kind of fighters as possible.
"I need to build my archive of information so I'm prepared for anyone.
"I just have to be smart, not fight his fight and stick to my game plan."
Tszyu's last fight went the distance against Ben Horn, with the 23-year-old winning by unanimous decision.
There is no belt on the line for the aspiring super welterweights.
Promoter George Rose of No Limits Boxing has offered $10,000 for a knockout.
"It is definitely an attraction," Dryden said. "I have a few things I think I can catch him with and I'm sure he feels the same. We will see who can land them on fight night."
For Dryden it is also a chance to get his name out there.
"It's huge. It puts you on the world stage name wise," Dryden's father and trainer Joe said. "Darkon had a lot of amateur fights and is unbeaten in four as a pro. He has never been beaten in his life. "He has power in both hands and can knockout anyone in welter weight or junior middle weight division."
Tszyu is managed by Novocastrian Glen Jennings and the city has become a happy hunting ground for the family. Before one of Tim's fights the city was given the moniker "Tszyucastle" and the family has always enjoyed massive support.
"When I started managing Tim, one of the things I wanted to do was bring him to Newcastle and experience what his dad did. Kostya had seven fights in Newcastle and they were all bell ringers.
"I was interested to see if they would accept Tim as they did Kostya. It was hands out, keys to the city, second son all over again. Now it is Nikita's turn."
Dryden has other ideas.
"I'm here to defend the kingdom," he said. "All the press is on him, he has to back that up now. "If I win this I go on to bigger and better things. That is all I am focused on now, nothing further, nothing before, just October 8."
Twenty bouts - including an IBO light middleweight title clash between Dennis Hogan (30-4-1) and Sam Eggington (32-7) - are scheduled to take place at the precinct across 10 hours, with food trucks, beer gardens, big screen TVs and music adding to the festival atmosphere.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
