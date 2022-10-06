Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Forklift driver to boxing world champion, English fighter Sam Eggington puts IBO belt on the line against Dennis Hogan

MM
By Max McKinney
October 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis Hogan and Sam Eggington in front of No Limit Boxing boss George Rose. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Sam Eggington was made redundant from his job as a forklift driver at a Steel plant in England at 17 years of age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.