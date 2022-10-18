New coach James Pascoe keen to repay Charlestown Azzurri in 2023 NPL

Pascoe returns to the league after leaving Jaffas six rounds into their premiership-winning 2021 campaign. He revealed on Tuesday that he left the top job at Lambton when his wife, Angela, was diagnosed with cancer. She has recovered and Pascoe was now keen to coach again "where it all started for me". He played at Highfields Azzurri then coached juniors there before rising to the top job for 2005 to 2007.