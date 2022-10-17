Newcastle Herald
Steggles lodges plans for $24.9m cold storage room at Beresfield site

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
October 17 2022 - 8:00pm
Steggles has lodged a $24.9 million development application for a new cold storage building at its Beresfield plant, more than triple the size of its current facility.

