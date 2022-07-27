Brain tumour survivor Sophie Stapleford never thought she would play again, let alone reach a 100-game milestone in Northern NSW Football's premier competition.
But that is exactly what the Branxton 28-year-old will do when she leads Maitland into a crucial clash with second-placed Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies captain is one of the most lethal players in NPLW NNSW and is highly regarded for both skill and attitude.
She can strike from nowhere and has a positivity that clearly lifts those around her when things are not going their way. Both were on show in the Magpies' 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park last weekend. The Magpies led 1-0 for 70 minutes after Stapleford scored early.
It was not the desired result but the day held plenty of meaning for Stapleford with the club dedicating it to Brain Cancer Awareness.
"It was so good what the club did and how they supported it," Stapleford said. "Obviously, we were unlucky with the result, but I couldn't be any more proud of the girls. This group just bands together and it's so good."
The match was the Cessnock Public School teacher's aide's 99th at premier league level after her first appearance came for Lake Macquarie in 2013.
It has been a long and challenging road to reach 100. In April 2015, after 18 months of misdiagnosis, excruciating pain, extreme fatigue and illness, doctors found a large, aggressive brain tumour in Stapleford's sinus cavity. She had risky surgery to remove it.
The fleet-footed attacker was back in action with Warners Bay in 2017 after two seasons out of the game. She joined New Lambton in 2020 then led Maitland when they entered the competition last year.
"I'm excited for this weekend," Stapleford said. "I definitely didn't expect to be here for the 100th game, just with everything that has gone on. I'm proud of myself but it helps when you're in such a good environment."
After a "frustrating" start to this campaign in which Stapleford broke her elbow, had COVID then tore her hamstring, she is "feeling good at the moment" and hopes to help Maitland clinch a finals spot.
The Magpies are fifth on 22 points, four adrift of the top four as they eye Magic (37) with six games remaining.
Stapleford also plans to make the most of being among several NPLW players invited into an elite training program headed up by Jets women's coach Ash Wilson.
"They're training once a week but unfortunately I haven't trained with them yet because I hurt my hamstring the day before they started," Stapleford said.
"I don't have any expectations at the moment. I'm just excited to get back into that [elite training] environment."
The match at Magic Park on Saturday is at 3.40pm.
