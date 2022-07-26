Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is still targeting a World Cup start but is resigned to missing at least some of Newcastle's remaining six games this season.
The star fullback, who suffered his third head knock in six weeks against the Roosters on Friday, has been ruled out of the club's clash with Canterbury on Sunday ahead of an appointment with a neurologist this week.
Ponga, 24, has been urged by an array of people in the game to take an extended break from playing and said on Tuesday he planned to heed the expert's advice.
The Knights' marquee man said it would be "gut-wrenching" to be ruled out for the season, admitting he already felt "embarrassed" after being forced off the field following a high shot from Sydney prop Matt Lodge in the eighth minute of Newcastle's 42-12 loss to the Roosters.
"At the same, I understand it's my health and that's a priority," Ponga said.
"Everyone around me keeps saying that too - all my mates, coaches, family.
"They keep saying your health is a priority."
The calls for Ponga to miss all six of Newcastle's remaining games have been partially based on the fact the Knights are no longer in contention for the finals.
Ponga said he would head into his appointment with Dr Chris Levi "open-minded".
He is hopeful his year isn't completely done, expressing a desire to represent Australia at the World Cup in England in October.
The tournament begins six weeks after Newcastle's final game, which means if Ponga was ruled out for the NRL season he wouldn't have played for three months before Australia's first game against Fiji on October 15.
With Newcastle placed 14th, if Ponga does return this season he will potentially be able to help the Knights avoid the wooden-spoon and also get some game time in before the Kangaroos squad is selected.
"It's unfortunate that I am in this situation now, but priority one is my health," Ponga said. "I want to be back on the field - that's where I'm most happy.
"I'm not thinking too far ahead, but ... obviously I would love to go away and be a part of that squad and have that experience."
Ponga has required a head-injury assessment more than 10 times over the past four seasons, but until now only one other time has he not backed up to play in Newcastle's following game.
Ponga said his experiences following each head knock had been varied.
"I have had a couple this year and that's the concerning thing," he said.
"They've just been in such a small grouping.
"But they are all different - sometimes you forget things, sometimes it's more just the impact."
The Knights skipper was shattered after being forced from the field so early on Friday.
Opening up on the incident, he said it was at times difficult to accept being ruled out.
"i just felt this overwhelming sense of embarrassment at first," he said.
"It's not something you can control, and it took me a little bit of time to understand that.
"I just felt like people come to watch the game and I leave the field, I can't be on the field.
"You can't feel it, it's not like a muscle or a bone where you can push through that if it hurts. It's your brain.
"I was a bit embarrassed and then just letting my teammates down, I just felt all those different emotions."
After the recent high of winning a State of Origin series, Ponga said his concussion woes added to the "ebbs and flows" of his year.
The Queensland fullback has been inundated with support over the past few days and intends to approach other players who have been in similar situations for advice.
"The support has been massive," he said.
"I've had a lot of messages from people, whether they've had head knocks before or just people showing support.
"Ryan Papenhuyzen reached out and said 'just look after yourself'.
"I'll probably reach out to a couple of people once I get the information from the specialist and go from there."
Tex Hoy is likely to replace Ponga when Newcastle host Canterbury on Sunday.
The Knights may yet opt to rule Ponga out for the year on their own volition with CEO Philip Gardner vowing to "add another layer of caution" to the advice the fullback receives.
"We're very concerned, and Kalyn's welfare is right at the forefront of what we're doing," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"Given where he's at, it's looking like he'll need a break.
"How long a break he needs will be determined by the advice he receives from his specialist, but whatever is recommended, we'll add another layer of caution to that."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
