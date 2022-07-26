Tex Hoy will replace Kalyn Ponga at fullback for Newcastle's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Super League-bound Hoy, who only two weeks ago looked to have played his last NRL game for the club, has been named to wear to the No.1 jersey against the Bulldogs.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has resisted keeping Anthony Miflord at fullback, who shifted to the role from five-eighth after Ponga failed his head-injury assessment in the side's 42-12 loss to the Roosters on Friday.
Brodie Jones has been named to play lock and Mat Croker comes back into the side on the bench to account for the loss of back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon in the only other change to last week's side.
Fitzgibbon injured his shoulder midway through the second half against the Roosters.
The extent of his injury is yet to be revealed.
After their 36-26 win over the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday, the Bulldogs drew level with the Knights on 12 competition points.
They are placed 12th due to their for-and-against record, while the Knights sit 14th behind the Warriors.
The Knights beat the Bulldogs 16-6 at Suncorp Stadium during the Magic Round earlier this year.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
