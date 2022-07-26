HIGH-velocity forward Jaushua Sotirio enjoyed watching the Newcastle Jets from afar last season.
"It was definitely entertaining," Sotirio said. "They played a very attacking style, lots of passes, players moving forward. It was very interesting."
Sotirio had his most productive A-League season at Wellington, netting six goals to go with three assists, but the 26-year-old yearned for more.
A conversation with Jets coach Arthur Papas was the catalyst for a fresh start.
"Arthur told me his ambitions, about his project and dreams and it aligned with my vision and plans," Sotirio said.
"As players, we all have dreams and goals.
"I am looking to get my numbers (goals and assists) up around that 10 range and be the best version of myself.
"Hopefully I can make an impact and get the team back where it is supposed to be in the top six. Help the team win and get some silverware.
"Arthur has a different approach to the game. There is a lot of tough work, but I enjoy that. You want to come in and have a challenge.
"We do a lot of running, a lot of pressing. That suits my game very well. I like to be on the front foot."
The first major test for the new-look squad is against Adelaide in the Australia Cup at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
"Every game we want to win. Even if it is a friendly game, we want to win," Sotirio said. "That is the mentality and what Arthur and the coaching staff have drilled into us. As a player, I always want to win no matter what it is - football, scissors-paper-rock. Whatever."
Sotirio played mainly as a central striker for Wellington, but with Beka Mikeltadze entrenched as the Jets No.9, he is likely to be used in a wider role.
"I am quite comfortable anywhere in the front three," he said. "As long as I can do my bit for the team, that is all that matters.
"Beka had a very good season last year and I am looking forward to playing alongside him, linking up and seeing the damage we can cause."
Sotirio was one of three Phoenix players alongside attacking midfielder Reno Piscopo and left wingback James McGarry to land at the Jets.
"We obviously already have a connection," Sotirio said. "We know what type of player each of us are. We have that relationship.
"Towards the back end of the season we got a little understanding that it (joining the Jets) could be a possibility.
"Now it is about integrating with the other players and gelling with them.
"We are doing well at training and are looking forward to our first game this weekend."
The Wellington squad was based in Sydney and Wollogong for the majority of the last two seasons because of COVID.
Sotirio has moved into an apartment in Newcastle and will be soon joined by his girlfriend.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
