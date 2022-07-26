Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas defender Josh Piddington pushing to get back from horror spill - Warning: Graphic image

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:20am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRACING FOR IMPACT: Josh Piddington in action for Lambton Jaffas, who play Valentine at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.

Josh Piddington is desperate to get back on the field this season and help Lambton Jaffas with "unfinished business" as he recovers from shocking facial injuries.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.