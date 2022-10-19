JAUSHUA Sotirio spent three years at the Wellington Phoenix. It was the remaking of the power-packed attacker.
He went from a bits and pieces player at boyhood club Western Sydney to a crucial cog in the Phoenix counter-attacking game.
Last season he netted six goals - his biggest haul in the A-League - and provided three assists.
"I had three good years with them and am very familiar with them,' Sotirio said. "They are good people, great friends."
The Jets host Wellington at home on Saturday in a chance at back-to-back wins to open the season for the first time in club history.
Jets creative spark Reno Piscopo also spent the past three years in Wellington. Left back, James McGarry, the last two.
There are no secrets with regards to the way the Phoenix play. Any intel the Jets' would have observed in their two preseason hit outs against the Kiwis.
"They are pretty much playing the same way as last year," Sotirio said. "Maybe a bit more organised. They play a defensively structured game and tend to hit on the counter. They also never give up, but we will be ready for them."
Sotirio made an instant impact for the Jets, laying on the match-winner for Beka Mikeltadze in the last-gasp 2-1 win over Perth Glory last Saturday.
Introduced off the bench in the 74th minute after a red card to Jordan Elsey, Sotirio filled the unfamiliar role of right wingback with the instruction to get forward when possible.
That moment arrived deep in injury time when Sotirio collected a Brandon O'Neill clearance from a corner.
He pinned the ears back and burned off two defenders, before cutting inside and finding Mikeltadze, who was unmarked on the right edge of the box. The Georgian did the rest, driving an angled shot into the left hand corner.
Signal pandemonium.
"Whether you start or come off the bench, you try and have an impact," said Sotirio, who is closing in on 150 A-League games.
"Brando kicked it and I thought this is my chance, run as fast as I can and try to make something of it. I saw Beka in a better position so I gave him the pass. It was a great finish and end to the game."
Sotirio's speed was part of reason Jets coach Arthur Papas lured the just-turned 27-year-old to Newcastle.
Fellow new arrival Trent Buhagiar also has wheels. Angus Thurgate, Mikeltadze and Archie Goodwin are no slouches.
"I have not done any sprinting training, I'm just naturally quick," Sotirio said. "There are a couple of players up there. Maybe we will have to do a 100m race at end of the season. I think it would be between me and Trent."
Wellington coach Ufuk Talay is well aware of Sotirio's - and the Jets' - strengths and is likely to set up accordingly.
"They have a good defensive block," Sotirio said. "Patience is something we will definitely need. We will try and play balls in behind to see how they set up. We will definitely get chances to play our way and get the win."
