Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Jets winger Josh Sotirio up to speed on old club's game plan

By James Gardiner
October 19 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaushua Sotirio is congratulated by teammates after he set up Beka Mikeltadze's match winner against Perth. Picture Getty Images

JAUSHUA Sotirio spent three years at the Wellington Phoenix. It was the remaking of the power-packed attacker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.