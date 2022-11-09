Australia left a lasting impression on Murphy Agnew, and the American hopes the roles are reversed after her first A-League Women's (ALW) campaign.
The former United States college star, who turns 24 on Thursday, is one of 10 new faces among Newcastle's 17 contracted players.
Agnew is an attacking midfielder as well as a set-piece specialist and made an instant impact in the Jets' first trial match against ALW opposition on Saturday.
She scored with a free kick in the 2-2 draw.
"Normally I like to take them," Agnew said.
"It was straight off the centre of the goal. It was a bit far out and I was looking to cross it and didn't really see many options to cross, so I thought I would go for it and hit it pretty well.
"It's definitely a confidence booster and I think it will help a bit going into the season, just to have that first goal under the belt."
It is sure to be something coach Ash Wilson hopes Agnew will replicate throughout the season while also sparking Newcastle's attack as they target a return to finals football after a lengthy absence.
The Jets have only twice finished in the top four since the A-League began in 2008. The last time they featured in finals was 2017-18.
"I'm hoping to bring hard work, some goals, some assists," Agnew said.
"I think my role on the team is to high press and defend well and win the ball back and go forward and help us win.
"For the team, it would be great to challenge for the top four and make the finals. I think it's been a while, so that would be a really cool thing to accomplish for the team.
"Personally, I just want to do whatever I can to achieve that team goal."
Agnew grew up in California and Pennsylvania before playing college football for Harvard University.
She was teammates with former long-serving Jet Gema Simon, who has joined Melbourne Victory, for Throttur Reykjavik in Iceland in the European season just gone.
"It was very, very cold but it was a beautiful country and I really enjoyed my time, and the league is getting better so it was a good place to start my professional career," Agnew said.
Returning to Australia had been a dream for Agnew since visiting her parents Down Under during college break.
"My parents lived in Sydney for two years from 2018 to 2020 and I've been looking for any excuse to come back," Agnew said.
The Jets have another trial game against Sydney FC in Sydney this Saturday before opening the 2022-23 season against Brisbane in Queensland on November 19.
"We clicked very well for the first pre-season game," Agnew said. "Training has been geared towards getting to know each other very quickly because it is such a short pre-season.
"I think we've done a good job of that. On and off the field we've formed some really good connections for such a new team so I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."
Agnew is one of four Americans signed by the Jets along with Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith, who also scored against Wanderers, plus defenders Emily Garnier and Cannon Clough.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
