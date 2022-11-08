Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Morgan Cibilic left on the outside edge of qualification for series finale

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 8 2022 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morgan Cibilic rips into a backside turn at the Saquarema Pro. Picture WSL

Merewether's Morgan Cibilic has slipped outside the qualification line by the barest of margins and will need to go further than the round of 16 at the Challenger Series finale in Hawaii to have a chance of returning to the Championship Tour next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.