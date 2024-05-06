Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Olympic 'medal chance' for Aussie female sprinters after World Relays fifth

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 6 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torrie Lewis (left) with Bree Masters, Ella Connolly and Ebony Lane after finishing fifth in the women's 4x100m final at World Relay Championships in Bahamas on Monday (AEST). Picture via Athletics Australia
Torrie Lewis (left) with Bree Masters, Ella Connolly and Ebony Lane after finishing fifth in the women's 4x100m final at World Relay Championships in Bahamas on Monday (AEST). Picture via Athletics Australia

Australia's female sprinters believe they are an Olympic "medal chance" in Paris, following up Games qualification with fifth at the World Relay Championships in Bahamas on Monday (AEST).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.