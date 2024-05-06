Olympic 'medal chance' for Aussie female sprinters after World Relays fifth

Australia's female sprinters believe they are an Olympic "medal chance" in Paris, following up Games qualification with fifth at the World Relay Championships in Bahamas on Monday (AEST).
Torrie Lewis, a former Newcastle schoolgirl and Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club graduate, equalled her anchor-leg split of 10.26 seconds and made up ground on the home stretch in the women's 4x100 metres final.
The result, from Lewis, Ebony Lane, Bree Masters and Ella Connolly, came just 24 hours after officially booking an Olympic ticket in dramatic circumstances.
"Fifth in the world is incredible. [Coach] Cathy Walsh told me that it was the highest placing that we've ever had as a women's 4x100m team at these championships, and that is just so exciting given there's so much more we can do together as a group," Masters told Athletics Australia media.
"I think we're a definite medal chance in Paris. There's a lot that we can do to improve upon that race so that we can be one percent better, so we are really confident in July.
"We'll all be looking to stay healthy and work hard at home with our personal coaches and work hard as a team to make our exchanges and flight speed as fast as possible."
The Aussies stopped the clock in 43.02s - behind winners USA (41.85s), France (42.75s), Great Britain (42.80s) and Germany (42.93s).
Sunday's heats saw Australia set a national record of 42.83s, edging out Cote D'Ivoire by 0.003s in a photo finish for the all-important second spot.
Australia last competed in the Olympic women's 4x100m relay in Sydney in 2000.
Lewis, 19 and now based in Brisbane, has risen to prominence after claiming a 100-200m double at the Australian Athletics Championships last year and making her World Championships debut in August.
