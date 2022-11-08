Shanice Parker was just two years old when her mum competed at the Rugby League World Cup in 2000.
Back then, taking an infant on a tour lasting multiple weeks on the other side of the world would have been almost unheard of.
But times have changed.
Twenty-two years on from when her mum Danielle represented Australia at the World Cup, then held across the United Kingdom, Parker is playing in the tournament in England and doing so with 10-month-old son Jakari in tow.
"Being able to bring my baby over here has been amazing for me," Parker, who was part of the Knights' NRLW premiership triumph, told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's another player in here who has got a 13-month-old, who she has brought into camp.
"Our coach really pushed for us to be able to come over and have everything covered and a carer for us, so we're able to focus on being mum and athlete rather than having to leave our babies for a month.
"It's been really helpful for our performance as well. My mum was a Jillaroo in 2000 and I didn't go with her, she was gone for a month.
"In the past players had to fork out on their own, or leave their children for that time. I think after this tour, other nations and clubs will really get on board with that."
The other key difference between Parker and her mum's World Cup experience is the nation she is representing.
Having dual eligibility from her New Zealand father, Raymond Terrace-based Parker was picked for the Kiwi Ferns.
She had previously represented the New Zealand Maori in the All Stars fixture, but admitted her selection in the World Cup squad still came as a surprise.
"Prior to the baby this was my goal, and then after I had the baby I wasn't sure if I would be able to even reach the NRLW, so it was quite a shock to me to get selected," she said.
"I'm so grateful for the opportunity.
"Everything's happened so fast this year for me, but I wouldn't be able to do it without my support crew."
Parker departed Newcastle two days after the NRLW grand final to spend some time with family in New Zealand, where her father is a dairy farmer.
"I hadn't seen them since before COVID," she said.
"I was going back anyway and then I just happened to make the [New Zealand] squad, so it worked out well."
The 24-year-old has played in both of New Zealand's matches, comfortable wins over France (46-0) and Cook Islands (34-4).
She scored a try playing at centre against France and shifted to fullback for the Cook Islands.
Australia and New Zealand meet in their last pool match at 6.30am on Friday (AEDT).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
