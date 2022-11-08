Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New Zealand Kiwi Ferns centre Shanice Parker takes family tradition to new level at Women's Rugby League World Cup

MM
By Max McKinney
November 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights NRLW centre Shanice Parker playing for New Zealand against Cook Islands this week. Picture Getty Images

Shanice Parker was just two years old when her mum competed at the Rugby League World Cup in 2000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.