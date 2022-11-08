Legislation clearing the way for a Newcastle container terminal is destined to pass through Parliament after the government and opposition expressed support for the move on Tuesday.
The government moved amendments to a bill introduced last month by Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper which would extinguish controversial penalties on Port of Newcastle developing a rival container terminal to Port Botany and Port Kembla.
Labor MPs said the opposition would support the legislation but criticised the government for the "dodgy" way it privatised the state's ports in 2013 and 2014.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley and Labor transport spokeswoman Jo Haylen called on Treasurer Matt Kean to reveal how much compensation taxpayers would have to hand Botany and Kembla operator NSW Ports for removing the restrictions on Newcastle.
The legislation will require Port of Newcastle to apply for a review of its lease arrangements and the treasurer to appoint an independent expert to determine within six months what the fair market price for the lease would have been if the restrictions on container trade were not in the original deed of agreement.
The penalty provisions would disappear when Port of Newcastle, which holds the 98-year lease, paid the state the difference between the new valuation and the $1.75 billion it paid in 2014.
The debate is expected to continue this afternoon before a vote. The bill will then pass to the upper house for a vote probably this week.
The bipartisan support represents a breakthrough after years of political and legal wrangling over the port's plans to diversify away from coal.
The government introduced secret container penalties when it privatised the Botany, Kembla and Newcastle ports in 2013 and 2014.
The provisions require the government to compensate Botany and Kembla operator NSW Ports for container movements in Newcastle above a set cap, now estimated at 50,000 a year, until 2065.
The lease deal with Port of Newcastle requires the Newcastle operator to reimburse the government for any compensation payments the state must make to NSW Ports.
The payment provisions were kept secret from Parliament and the public until they were revealed by the Newcastle Herald in 2016.
The Newcastle Herald understands the government will use Port of Newcastle's top-up payment to compensate NSW Ports if Newcastle exceeds the container cap in the future.
Ms Catley questioned how much taxpayers would have to pay once the top-up payments ran out.
"While this bill is well intentioned, it does not extinguish the liability placed on the Port of Newcastle and still puts taxpayers on the hook," she said.
"I'd like the minister to confirm in this Parliament that the liability will not exceed the money collected from the Port of Newcastle."
In question time, Premier Dominic Perrottet dodged Labor questions about how much compensation the state would be required to pay NSW Ports over the remaining 40 years of the port deed agreements.
"When it comes to the Port of Newcastle, we have found a very balanced and measured response to the member for Lake Macquarie's bill.
"We have a port strategy in this state, and just like we want to support the communities of Newcastle, we also want to support the communities of Wollongong as well in relation to our approach," Mr Perrottet said.
"When it comes to the port of Newcastle and those arrangements, if that cap is reached, compensation will need to be paid to the taxpayers of NSW."
Mr Perrottet said the government's privatisation strategy since 2011 had "unlocked" capital to spend on "record schools, the Newcastle light rail".
"That's why here in NSW $112 billion of infrastructure over the next four years, twice as big as the Victorian investment which they call the big build."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
