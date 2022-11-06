Newcastle Herald
Accused Hamilton armed robbery 'laundered' proceeds through poker machines, police say

November 7 2022 - 5:00am
Jesse Nikolvoski.

A MAN accused of holding up two Hamilton hotels and attempting to rob a pub at Waratah over a five-week span earlier this year allegedly "laundered" some of the proceeds through poker machines.

