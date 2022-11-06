The preferred corridor - identified in a report in 2013, commissioned by Mr Albanese when he was infrastructure minister - runs parallel to the M1, with a 'Newcastle' HSR station located somewhere around Cameron Park, intersecting with the Hunter Expressway and the Newcastle Link Road. Apparently, other than by expensive tunnelling, a HSR route to inner Newcastle, and across the sensitive landscapes surrounding it, isn't possible. Ourimbah is nominated as the site for the 'Gosford' station for similar reasons.