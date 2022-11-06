A PUBLIC hearing over a divisive proposal to expand the Martins Creek Quarry near Paterson, which some locals have described as "intolerable" and "unlivable", will begin today.
The Independent Planning Commission will hear from the proponent, Daracon, staunch objectors from the Martins Creek Quarry Action Group (MCQAG), Dungog Shire Council staff and others on the opening day of the two-day hearing.
MCQAG secretary James Ashton is one of the first cabs off the rank, arguing the impacts of the proposal have been "watered down" and the lived experiences of locals ignored in the planning process.
"We've had multiple financial members that have literally sold up and left because they know what is coming if an approval is granted in terms of 40 trucks per hour, 280 trucks per day," he said.
"It literally splits Paterson village into just a continuous stream of trucks all day and that's proposed for the next 25 years.
"The commission has a tough job in front of it, this is probably the most complicated, environmentally sensitive proposal they will ever be deciding upon - and they're doing it where a community already has lived experience of the impacts.
"It's not like a future coal mine where the issues are perceived and feared, the issues aren't perceived and feared they're already known and experienced."
When the application was first lodged, the Land and Environment Court found Daracon had unlawfully operated its site and quarry operations were significantly scaled back.
The initial proposal was to transport up to 1.5 million tonnes of material by road each year for 30 years.
Under its current proposal, Daracon wants to extract 1.1 million tonnes of material from the quarry every year for up to 25 years - taking 500,000 tonnes by road annually with 280 truck movements a day.
Daracon argues it has made a substantial effort through its amended development application to engage with the local community and regulatory authorities on the impacts of the proposed expansion.
In its response to submissions, Daracon said it had "committed to reduce the extraction limits, operational hours and truck movements" and the construction and use of a new access road and bridge to effectively bypass Martins Creek village.
The project received 686 submissions during public exhibition, 672 of those were from community members, interest groups and organisations of which almost 95 per cent objected.
It did however have the support of the Australian Industry Group, which argued the project would significantly contribute to the local, regional and state economy - allowing the region to access "high grade quarry product from a local source".
An economic impact assessment estimated the project would contribute a net benefit of $58 million to the NSW economy.
It's expected more than 50 people will share their views before the IPC has the final say on the project.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
