Six people injured in Upper Hunter crash involving bus

Six people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash, involving a bus, in the Upper Hunter.
Emergency crews were called to the New England Highway at Murulla, south of Murrurundi, about 3.30pm on Sunday.
Police said in a statement on Sunday evening it is believed a car and ute collided, causing a further crash involving a bus.
Paramedics treated multiple people at the scene. Four men from the bus were taken to Scone Hospital, while another passenger and the driver of one car were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District remained at the scene on Sunday night and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police said just before 7pm that the New England Highway was expected to remain closed in both directions at Murulla for some time. Motorists were being urged to avoid the area.
