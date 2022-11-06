Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Six people in Hunter hospitals after multi-vehicle crash involving bus on New England Highway at Murulla

Updated November 6 2022 - 6:54pm, first published 6:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six people injured in Upper Hunter crash involving bus

Six people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash, involving a bus, in the Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.