How to manage a digital detox

In today's hyper-connected world, the benefits of technology are undeniable, bringing people closer and information to our fingertips.
Technology is not inherently bad, but if you're noticing it interferes with your work, relationships, mental and physical health or finances, then it might be time for a mindful digital detox. That feeling of always being connected can make it difficult to create boundaries for a work life balance. Too much time on social media can lead to constant comparison to others. Fear of missing out might have you constantly checking for an important text, email or post.
A digital detox doesn't necessarily mean completely severing ties with your devices. Instead, the emphasis is often on establishing boundaries and ensuring that your technology use contributes positively to your emotional and physical health, rather than causing harm. Completely unplugging may not be realistic, but cutting down is possible. A mindful approach to disconnecting from devices involves recognising problematic behaviours and setting limits.
The first step is identifying your unhealthy habits and then deciding which ones you want to change. There's no magic amount of technology use that is good or bad, but cutting back on anything that makes you feel worse or stressed, or that takes you away from things in life that are important to you, is a good place to start.
To start your realistic detox, you can set dedicated times away from screens, experiment with deleting specific apps temporarily, or set no-phone zones, such as the bedroom, where no devices are allowed.
